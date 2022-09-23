The Gary Leif Navigation Center in Roseburg was opened in late June of this year as a homeless outreach hub and housing option with 17 pods, and construction beginning in October for another 30 beds inside of the facility located on Southeast Mill Street.
“We have a waiting list of 75 people currently,” Erica Kimrey, the center's program manager and homeless commissioner, said. “We have 20 people, three dogs and one cat at our facility right now.”
While all the pods are full, the Navigation Center also offers walk-in services including referrals to local support agencies, help procuring phones and assisting individuals with getting their identification paperwork in order.
“We have served more than 100 people with walk-in services since we opened up,” said Kimrey.
With renovations scheduled to be completed early in 2023, providing there are no supply chain hang-ups or construction issues, the Navigation Center is preparing to begin with demolition of the interior walls.
“The current estimate for the renovation is about $836,135,” said Suzanne Hurt, the communication specialist for the City of Roseburg. “But all the funding comes from the $1.5 million the state provided the city to open and operate the Navigation Center.”
Most of the north side of the building will be completely remodeled, including doubling the size of the current kitchen and offering storage areas for the individuals housed at the Navigation Center.
“The front of the building is going to be gutted and rebuilt with a new entryway,” said Rick Sapp, shelter supervisor. “We will also have a new space for the guest host and staff, plus extra bunkbeds available for any families that might come through.”
All residents at the Navigation Center have access to case management services. Assistance is also available for accessing community programs and services and finding contacts for housing options, to name a few services.
“We have successfully housed three individuals and we only opened on July 11,” said Sapp. "We did have one person that made the choice to return to the streets, but that is their choice.”
Susan Saucedo, her daughter Sara and two grandchildren came to Roseburg in May this year, only to find themselves stuck living out of their vehicle.
“Short of sitting in the car and doing Google searches, we couldn’t find any help,” said Saucedo. “The Navigation Center helped us get out of that car and that has been such a godsend.”
Saucedo receives social security payments and her daughter is currently employed. Housing availability has become the biggest issue they face in taking the next step.
“We have money, but every housing application is $50 per person. That is $100 for us and then they tell us there is nothing available,” said Saucedo. “I had one property management company refund us our application fee.”
The Navigation Center staff works diligently to provide support to their residents.
“They have taught me how to send emails and tried to help us get child care, but that is around $900 a month,” said Saucedo. “Without the Navigation Center, we would still be stuck in the car frustrated.”
“We just want people to be able to find housing and get their lives back,” said Sapp. "No one is required to leave during the day because people need help getting services and those services usually run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
“We are so thankful, instead of us being stuck in the system, they help us find ways around the system," Saucedo said. "Our little community has already had a few people move on, so we are all really excited."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.