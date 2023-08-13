Country artist Neal McCoy took to the stage Saturday to close out the four-day Douglas County Fair, bringing his unpredictable, high-energy performance to the audience of hundreds.
Born in Jacksonville, a town in rural East Texas, McCoy has been a musician since the late 1980s. His breakout 1994 album “No Doubt About It” went platinum, and McCoy has since released a total of 15 records — two more of which went platinum as well.
“It’s country,” said Teresa Benhaug, when describing McCoy’s music. “Awesome country.”
Brenhaug, said she, won front row tickets to the show when a family member won a running contest while wearing pants on her head.
McCoy took to the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, and immediately brought his personality to the forefront. He explained how the band played the previous night in Prineville, and their vehicle broke down while driving to Roseburg for Saturday’s performance. They were saved, he said, by volunteers who picked them up near Sisters and drove them to the venue to perform.
“I usually wear a starched shirt, button down, but I left it hanging on the shower door in my room,” McCoy said. “I thought I had everything.”
McCoy performs without a setlist, he said, and it soon became obvious when he broke into covers of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” and “Tomorrow” from the 1982 musical “Annie.”
“I bet somebody lost money on that,” McCoy said. “I bet somebody said ‘I bet you $100 he don’t do ‘Tomorrow.’”
He even took a particular interest in the News-Review reporter knelt next to the stage, comparing him to fictional character Opie Taylor from the television sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show,” which aired for eight years in the 1960s.
“You work at the newspaper?” McCoy said. “Say I’m a lot better than 38 Special, and a lot better than Craig Morgan. Go ahead and write that down.”
The performance was one of the final events of 2023’s Douglas County Fair, which began Wednesday and drew thousands of attendees to the fairgrounds.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
