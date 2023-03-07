NeighborWorks Umpqua, a Roseburg-based nonprofit that helps provide affordable housing to residents in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, Josephine and Lane counties, has received more than $250,000 in federal funds to help low-income families.
The funds were among nearly $2 million in federal grants distributed to six Oregon organizations to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs in communities, according to a news release sent out this week by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
“Sustainable, resilient communities where Oregonians can thrive start with quality, affordable housing. Full stop,” Wyden said in the release. “These federal resources will help communities come together to build and preserve quality, affordable, lasting housing options needed so urgently to combat the ongoing housing crisis in the Metro area, Central and Southern Oregon.”
Merkley said the funds will support affordable housing efforts and help create jobs.
“At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high costs of everything from gas and groceries to prescription drugs, it’s critical that our country prioritizes quality, affordable housing,” Merkley said. “I’m pleased that this federal funding will help develop and support affordable housing, while also creating good jobs. These major investments will have a real impact on families around Oregon, and I’ll continue to do all I can to secure resources to help deliver affordable housing in every corner of our state.”
Erica Mills, CEO of NeighborWorks Umpqua, said the $259,000 will help a broad spectrum of people.
"We are looking forward to using a portion of this funding to expand our partnerships with the Tribal Nations within our service area, and increase targets services to veterans, victims of crime and justice-system involved individuals,” Mills said in the release.
The other organizations receiving funds are: CASA of Oregon, Sherwood, $313,000; DevNW, Springfield, $303,000; NeighborImpact, Redmond: $262,000; Portland Housing Center, $434,000 and REACH Community Development, Inc., Portland, $426,000.
