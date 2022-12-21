From left, Susan Applegate stands next to her painting "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years" while Alpha Rich and Susan Comerford surround the Aaron Rose cut-out. Comerford was the original artist of the cut-out made in 1997, while Rich restored the art for the sesquicentennial celebration.
A painting "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 years" by artist Susan Applegate will be on display in the main lobby of Roseburg's City Hall once the frame is procured and the art work mounted.
The art will appear next to a painted cut-out of Aaron Rose, the area's first settler, as a commemoration of Roseburg's sesquicentennial.
“Her (Susan Applegate’s) work in Roseburg and Douglas County in particular has a long history,” said Suzanne Hurt, City of Roseburg spokesperson. “She has participated for many years in the Umpqua Arts Association as an artist and painted the 110 feet long mural of the Applegate Trail located downtown on Main Street across from Umpqua Bank.”
During the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, Mayor Larry Rich recognized Susan Comerford as the individual who originally painted the Aaron Rose cut-out in 1996, while also recognizing his wife, Alpha Rich, who restored the cut-out for the 150th anniversary celebration.
The Aaron Rose cut-out was removed in 2007 due to fading and restoration and was re-discovered in City Hall Storage earlier this year.
“As I was thinking about how to design this painting, I thought of all the events that have happened,” Applegate said. “There have been so many catastrophes; the flood, the blast, the next flood, snowmageddon, the shooting. All of these things depict the resiliency of these people, but they don’t depict what the community really is.”
Applegate made choices of her painting’s content based on the importance, identity and amenities of the community.
“I wanted to show a community in good spirit, showing the vibrancy and colorful aspect of the community,” Applegate said. “I wanted to be able to do a painting that when people looked at it they think, ‘My, I am glad I live here, what a beautiful place to be.’”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
