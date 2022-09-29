New art may adorn Old Soul Pizza SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Old Soul Pizza Manager Allyssa Bartram helps customers Wednesday at the Roseburg restaurant. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After working in marketing for 30 years, Ray Bartram, owner of Old Soul Pizza recognizes the importance of beautification and development.“I love building downtown into a better place to visit,” Bartram said. “I know some people down at this design company and why not have a mural on the wall.”Old Soul prides itself on being a place to see unique local art.“We carry work by Jim Lockwood who does the wire art and these Marquetry Art pieces by Monty,” Bartram said.Bartram’s daughter Allyssa works with him as the manager of Old Soul Pizza and carries the same love for art and local artists. “We promote as much art as possible so having this done is pretty special,” she said.Artist Forest Kell has designed a western-themed mural with rattlesnakes and bucking horses that has been approved both by the city and Old Soul Pizza.“On Blocktoberfest, Oct. 8, we are going to have Forest paint the mural live so people can watch,” Alyssa Bartram said. “It should be a really good time.”Old Soul Pizza is located at 525 SE Main Street in Roseburg and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Temple Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Del Taco's fire-damaged building demolished Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis James Cameron turns to Earth before release of new 'Avatar' Arcimoto Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan TRIWEST IS NOW IN-NETWORK WITH CRESTVIEW RECOVERY Real Estate Technology Provider WEST™ Renames to MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™
