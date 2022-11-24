Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby announced a new Underwater World of Umpqua Fish livestream will give people the ability to watch migrating fish pass by an underwater window at the Winchester Dam Fish Ladder and learn more about fish species, sizes and patterns of behavior.
Plans are in development to create software that will record individual fish and update counts on a regular basis.
Other items in the planning stage include reaching out to educational institutions and local community organizations in an effort to help everyone gain better understanding of the North Umpqua fish population and the watersheds that we share, according to Tina Roy, program manager for Douglas Timber Operations.
“With the help of our local internet technology partners, Douglas Fast Net, All Wired Up, and Ryan and Moses Finley from Tracker, the first phase of the project is complete,” said Roy.
Startup costs for this project were made possible by donations from more than 30 individuals and a contribution made by the Douglas County Commissioners.
“During the Frenzy fundraiser the commissioners announced they wound match the community donations for this project,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress. “The county ended up donating $30,000 and what is really impressive is that the community recognized this importance of this project and also donated $30,000.”
Educational opportunities and community engagement aside, this project offers the ability to provide accurate and instantaneous information on fish counts, fish sizes, fish species, and the health of the fish that pass by the window.
“This contributes to monitoring the overall health of our watershed,” Kress said. “The data will help us to better manage our waterways and fish populations.”
“We are excited to offer this viewing to everyone, and especially to folks that cannot walk up and down the ninety-nine stair steps or visit the public viewing area off the Winchester exit off I-5,” said Roy.
Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby is a local nonprofit that has been dedicated to providing financial support for fish enhancement projects and educational activities in the Umpqua River Basin for 31 years.
“Thanks to the many donors and supporters for the 2022 Derby auction “Frenzy” project, and to the many donors and sponsors of this four-day event over the past 31 years we have contributed nearly $2 million to hundreds of projects,” said Roy.
To view the live-stream or become and member or a donor please visit umpquafish.com.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
