The Homeless Commission met on Monday to welcome its newest member, Chris Boice, and to discuss the development of a campground in the City of Roseburg to help address the homeless crisis.
The commission divided into two four-member groups, to start repeating the steps taken to get the Gary Leif Navigation Center, located on Southeast Mill Street in Roseburg, funded and built. Their goal is to create a camp in Roseburg that is similar to Hastings Village, which was recently incorporated in Sutherlin.
One group will look at potential properties, while the other will oversee the work to find a nonprofit to run the camp grounds.
When the Navigation Center was in its conceptualization phase a sub-committee met with local investors, looked into grants and programs that could assist monetarily and made contacts with individuals statewide who could get the project off the ground — from idea to brick and mortar.
The Navigation Center will undergo more construction in October, as the Homeless Commission is preparing to take another step in bringing services, supports and potential solutions to assist the unhoused in Roseburg.
“This is a needed service, to offer a place for camping that is safe,” Shelley Briggs-Loosley, a Roseburg city councilor and member of the homeless commission, said. “It is important that it is staffed 24/7 to provide safety and protection.”
The following are needed to move this type of project forward:
Funding (for property and a nonprofit to operate and oversee the campground),
Property (located within the city limits, with appropriate infrastructure to accommodate campground living),
A nonprofit to operate and oversee an urban campground.
I just read an article, I forget the website, where a pilot program pays those experiencing homelessness were paid $20/hr to pick up trash. Is that something that would work in Douglas County?
