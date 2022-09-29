The Homeless Commission met on Monday to welcome its newest member, Chris Boice, and to discuss the development of a campground in the City of Roseburg to help address the homeless crisis.

Hastings Village: A home for some of Sutherlin’s houseless

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

D Steel
D Steel

I just read an article, I forget the website, where a pilot program pays those experiencing homelessness were paid $20/hr to pick up trash. Is that something that would work in Douglas County?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.