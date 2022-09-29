The Homeless Commission met on Monday to welcome its newest member, Chris Boice, and to discuss the development of a campground in the City of Roseburg to help address the homeless crisis.
The commission divided into two four-member groups, to start repeating the steps taken to get the Gary Leif Navigation Center, located on Southeast Mill Street in Roseburg, funded and built. Their goal is to create a camp in Roseburg that is similar to Hastings Village, which was recently incorporated in Sutherlin.
One group will look at potential properties, while the other will oversee the work to find a nonprofit to run the camp grounds.
When the Navigation Center was in its conceptualization phase a sub-committee met with local investors, looked into grants and programs that could assist monetarily and made contacts with individuals statewide who could get the project off the ground — from idea to brick and mortar.
The Navigation Center will undergo more construction in October, as the Homeless Commission is preparing to take another step in bringing services, supports and potential solutions to assist the unhoused in Roseburg.
“This is a needed service, to offer a place for camping that is safe,” Shelley Briggs-Loosley, a Roseburg city councilor and member of the homeless commission, said. “It is important that it is staffed 24/7 to provide safety and protection.”
The following are needed to move this type of project forward:
Funding (for property and a nonprofit to operate and oversee the campground),
Property (located within the city limits, with appropriate infrastructure to accommodate campground living),
A nonprofit to operate and oversee an urban campground.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
I just read an article, I forget the website, where a pilot program pays those experiencing homelessness were paid $20/hr to pick up trash. Is that something that would work in Douglas County?
The Seattle Conservation Corp is such a program. It provides work and has helped homeless people get clean and sober and off the streets.
I'm in favor of this proposed camp site. Commissioner Boice made such a proposal several years ago and it didn't gain support from the city. It's needed because we have more homeless people than the Navigation Center can handle.
The courts have ruled that the homeless have a right to camp in public areas if the city doesn't have low-barrier shelter space for them.
Homeless people have a right, as human beings, to basic services such as running water and a place to go to the bathroom. The public has a right to feel safe in their parks and public spaces.
I hope the camping site materializes. Combined with the Navigation Center and the Roseburg Rescue Mission (a high barrier shelter, not meeting the demands of the court) we may be seeing a future where no one has to sleep in the parks and relieve themselves in the bushes.
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/seattle-program-helps-homeless-people-and-neighborhoods-at-the-same-time/
No. Most people that I see in these camps create trash and do not clean up after themselves. And $20/hour is ridiculous!
Just read the article about the amassing of trash in Roseburg in the N-R this week. It's about a homeless man under the Deer Creek bridge....and he was cited twice already.
