The Homeless Commission met on Monday to welcome its newest member, Chris Boice, and to discuss the development of a campground in the City of Roseburg to help address the homeless crisis.

Hastings Village: A home for some of Sutherlin’s houseless

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

(4) comments

D Steel
D Steel

I just read an article, I forget the website, where a pilot program pays those experiencing homelessness were paid $20/hr to pick up trash. Is that something that would work in Douglas County?

mword
mword

The Seattle Conservation Corp is such a program. It provides work and has helped homeless people get clean and sober and off the streets.

I'm in favor of this proposed camp site. Commissioner Boice made such a proposal several years ago and it didn't gain support from the city. It's needed because we have more homeless people than the Navigation Center can handle.

The courts have ruled that the homeless have a right to camp in public areas if the city doesn't have low-barrier shelter space for them.

Homeless people have a right, as human beings, to basic services such as running water and a place to go to the bathroom. The public has a right to feel safe in their parks and public spaces.

I hope the camping site materializes. Combined with the Navigation Center and the Roseburg Rescue Mission (a high barrier shelter, not meeting the demands of the court) we may be seeing a future where no one has to sleep in the parks and relieve themselves in the bushes.

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/seattle-program-helps-homeless-people-and-neighborhoods-at-the-same-time/

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

No. Most people that I see in these camps create trash and do not clean up after themselves. And $20/hour is ridiculous!

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

Just read the article about the amassing of trash in Roseburg in the N-R this week. It's about a homeless man under the Deer Creek bridge....and he was cited twice already.

