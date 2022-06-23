WINSTON — With a soft opening scheduled between December 2022 and January 2023, a new Douglas County Farmers Co-op is opening in Winston to provide the public with fresh services and more products to choose from.
“The building has arrived and the construction crew is doing the shakedown,” Brad Chrisman, the store manager at the Winston DC Farmers Co-op, said. “That is basically sorting all of the parts and putting them in different areas so it’ll be easier to put together.”
With a large grand opening scheduled for the spring of 2023, the community of Winston has driven this new development.
“For whatever reason, the community of Winston feels Roseburg is a long destination,” Melvin Burke, the general manager of DC Farmers Co-op, said. “So if we can keep them here, that is all the better.”
The new Winston location will have a variety of new features. Along with a pet washing station that will have two dog groomers, there will be new services available thanks to its partnership with Shell Oil. Along with the ability to accept Shell’s fuel rewards network, the station will carry diesel and clear petroleum under the canopy, and have three electric car charging stations.
“Our proximity to I-5, and Highway 42 being the main coastal corridor between Grants Pass and Eugene, that should make us pretty visible,” said Burke.
It is the local community that Burke is mostly excited to support through the new store, which will include customers who are students from nearby Douglas High School.
“We will have self-check-out lines for the students who come so they don’t have to wait to scan their stuff,” said Chrisman. “We are also going to have the convenience store and gas station, and, of course, the Crispy Crunchy Chicken everybody loves.”
“We were just going to basically rebuild the old store,” said Burke, “but the more we spoke to the community, the more we realized they wanted all the stuff here. We basically grew out of that space.”
The new building offers DC Farmers Co-op the ability to own the land and building, and also control its own destiny.
“You know that COVID-19 changed a lot of things, restaurants weren’t opened and being open 24 hours,” said Burke. “We enabled customers to come in when they wanted to fill their needs. With this new building, we will be able to expand the convenience store.”
Winston’s DC Farmers Co-op is currently located at 124 NW Douglas Blvd. The new site is located on Highway 42 West, about five miles from the corner of Highway 42 and Abraham Avenue in Winston.
