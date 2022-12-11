Douglas County Museum is hosting the Oregon Black Pioneers exhibit of Letitia Carson. The exhibit, which opened Friday, tells the tale of a Black Oregon pioneer woman who fought legal battle after legal battle to secure a home in Douglas County in the 1860’s when laws were different and Oregon wasn’t so diverse.
“It’s part of our heritage,” said James Davis, the museum’s director. “This is an important part of our history, to be the first Black family in Oregon to get a land claim.”
Certified by then-President Ulysses S. Grant in 1869, Carson’s 160 acre claim along South Myrtle Creek made her the first Black woman in Oregon’s history to have her own land where she lived out the remainder of her life as a homesteader and rancher while also tending her orchard.
“Our organization is all about sharing people of African descent’s stories,” said Zachary Stocks, executive director for Oregon Black Pioneers. “More than any other place, Letitia, lived most of her life in Douglas County.”
Stocks became executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers in July of 2020, after working in history education for the 12 years prior.
“It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do,” said Stocks.
Oregon Black Pioneers is the state’s only historical society that works to preserve and present the experiences of African Americans statewide. Since 1993, the organization has told the seldom-told history of people of African descent in Oregon, according to oregonblackpioneers.org.
“The really big deal is Letitia is an example of the U.S. Government working with a family using government claims successfully,” Bob Zybach, researcher and doctor of historical ecology, said. “She beat a while man in court after her husband died, and between her and her husband, they filed their first provisional land claim in 1845 followed by a Donation Land Claim and finally she used the Homestead Act for her own land claim and was successful.”
Carson’s husband David died in 1952, leaving her and her two children to fend for themselves. With David Carson’s death and the laws as they were in Oregon’s early years, a man named Greenberry Smith was successful in claiming the original Carson Homestead for himself and removing Letitia and her family from that land.
“Compare this story with the immigration problems of today,” said Zybach. “Here we have a European man marrying an African American woman, they travel to Oregon, a state with anti-black laws, he dies and she ends up winning a land claim, and then her children married into native tribes, and everything worked. This was back in the 1800’s.”
The exhibit runs through January. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
