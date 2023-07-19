The Central Douglas Fire and Rescue Authority held its first board meeting since becoming a new intergovernmental entity Monday.
Central Douglas Fire and Rescue Authority is a joint effort by Winston-Dillard Fire District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Winston-Dillard Fire District President Bob Schumacher said that the Central Douglas County Fire and Rescue Authority was created with the hope for more access to resources to best serve the Winston-Dillard and greater Douglas County area.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Secretary Bob Sconce put his name forward as the first president of the group, following a long silence after the meeting was called.
The meeting focused largely on putting people in key positions for the new organization.
Rob Bullock, current fire chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, was appointed fire chief for the Central Douglas County Fire and Rescue.
Bob Shigley, current Winston-Dillard Fire District secretary, was named vice president. Next year it will be someone from the Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Jessica Hansen, chief financial officer of Douglas County Fire District No. 2, posed the need for an agent of record.
“This is just a conversation piece to figure out where the board wants to go so that we can get things rolling for the fire authority to get insurance policies,” Hansen said. “We really can’t do anything without making that decision.”
The decision for an agent of record was tabled until the next board meeting, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 21 at the Winston fire department, due to concerns by board members.
Prior to the decision to table the decision, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Griffin from Wilson Heirgood Associates Insurance shared information on his firm specializing in public entities — particularly fire service.
“We don’t want to talk insurance at you, what we want to do is partner with you and help you find solutions,” Griffin said. “Getting our people safe home at night is our job one.”
Winston-Dillard Fire District Vice President Robert Zuver said, “I’ve got to excuse myself from any voting, I’m a clear conflict of interest as I am currently the agent of record for the Winston-Dillard District. We’re not big, we don’t have a big glossy folder, but we are local. I’ve been their agent of record for over 40 years, myself personally.”
Zuver was not made fully aware this would be an item on the agenda at the meeting. He said he would have prepared better to share information regarding Winston Realty Insurance’s services.
“I just have one issue; I don’t know how many feel this is greatly uncomfortable. I feel very uncomfortable in the sense that we have one company sitting over there and friendship,” said Douglas County Fire District No. 2 board member Ron Brown. “That puts pressure on you to make a decision on something serious. That just brings me a little on the uncomfortable side. I really don’t know how to feel.”
Brown said he understood Griffin had to market his company, while Zuver had to sell his livelihood, but he wanted to abstain from voting, “I just do not want to get in the middle of that one.”
In compliance with multiple board members’ concerns, the motion in voting for an agent of record was withdrawn.
The meeting wrapped up with a final vote of whether or not to have a recording or summary of the meeting minutes, debating the pros and cons. Bullock said keeping the recording, which is kept for a lifetime, can take up a lot of storage and can create chaos if people’s side conversations are taken out of context by the public.
Ultimately, the group decided to transition to Douglas County Fire District No. 2’s model of writing a summary. Notable events and specifics from board meetings will be pointed out and added to the minutes as needed.
