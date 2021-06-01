More than 70 people gathered along Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg Monday morning to celebrate Memorial Day and dedicate a new flagpole that will fly the colors of the American flag, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The flagpole was built in the parking lot next to Century 21/The Neil Company Real Estate offices by the entrance to Walmart.
Neil Hummel, owner of The Neil Company and a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, was pleased to have the flagpole at that location on his property.
Hummel said a few years ago one of his clients asked if he had any use for a 30-foot flagpole that he planned to put in his yard, but was selling his property.
“He wanted to bring attention to the sacrifices that our veterans have made for our country and knew I was a Vietnam Marine Veteran that maybe I could fulfill his dream,” Hummel said.
So Hummel purchased the pole, but five years later it still hadn’t been put up.
“We wanted to dedicate it to all the veterans of Douglas County, who so honorably served our country, and further recognize the local chapter of the VFW #2468,” Hummel said. “They do so much to help our Douglas County veterans.”
Elias Minaise, the owner of Signcraft, of Roseburg, constructed the base with the dedication plaque and installed the pole.
Retired Marine Corps veteran, 1st Sgt. Jim Barnett read a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
“On Memorial Day we honor and reflect upon the courage, integrity and dedication of the members of our armed forces who’ve made the greatest sacrifice to our nation,” Barnett read. “These patriots embody the best of the American spirit and put themselves on the line for duty, honor and country and paid the ultimate price.”
A Veterans of Foreign Wars plaque at the base of the pole reads “Honoring Douglas County veterans who so nobly served the cause of freedom.”
Veterans from several wars were on hand for the ceremony, including a 92-year-old World War II veteran, several Vietnam veterans, some from the Korean War, and a couple from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Tending the flags was Glide High School graduate Timothy North, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea and is on leave until mid-June.
“Taps” was played by Tony D’Agnese of Roseburg and the event was followed by a barbecue at the VFW Hall at 1127 NE Walnut Street in Roseburg.
