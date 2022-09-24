As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration allocated $1.2 billion to assist mobile crisis intervention services by reimbursing the cost of responses involving Medicaid patients. President Biden is encouraging communities, including Douglas County, to utilize the funding.
Locally, Adapt Integrated Health’s Mobile Crisis Unit qualifies for reimbursement under the plan.
“Due to a combination of factors, including the difficulty of collecting insurance information during a crisis encounter and served individuals often not being clients, most services included in a Crisis or Mobile Crisis response have historically not been covered by insurance,” said Grey Garris, communications director for Adapt Integrated Health. “Now, with this positive step forward, we will be able to offset some of the costs of these crucial services with the ability to bill for them.”
During mobile crisis encounters, the individuals who are in need of services and support are largely not capable of providing specific details regarding how the services will be paid for, whether through insurance or other means.
“Our primary concern with an individual in crisis is their health and safety,” said Garris. “Due to this difficulty in collecting information, we do not have an exact number of Medicaid insured individuals out of the 1,963 crisis responses completed from April of (20)21 through August of (20)22.”
With White House concerns over police departments being overburdened and undertrained for mental health crisis calls, this funding is also geared toward creating more mobile crisis intervention units that are properly staffed with mental health professionals and trained peers.
According to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Oregon is the first state to apply for and gain approval for the new funding, with monies going to provide stabilization services to people with mental health or substance use conditions, including opioid use. During the stabilization process, referrals for other social services are offered to people in crisis.
Adapt Integrated Health is the Community Mental Health Program for Douglas and Curry counties. The agency acts as a safety net for mental health services in both counties.
“These services, including Mobile Crisis in Douglas County, are available to everyone ... regardless of insurance status or the type of insurance they have,” Garris said.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
