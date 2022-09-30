Adapt Integrated Health is one of the recipients of $913,00 of grants designed to help Oregonians navigate health insurance plans and programs.
As one of the 14 community groups and 29 insurance agents receiving these funds Adapt will work with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, which runs OregonHealthCare.gov, and help people get insurance when they do not have coverage available through work and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan, Medicare or other programs.
The funds Adapt has received from this initiative will help Adapt get assisters for the Oregon Health Plan and Oregon Marketplace Assisters.
“The State recognizes that, with Medicaid redetermination taking place in the near future, a large number of people will no longer qualify for OHP,” said Grey Garris, communications director for Adapt Integrated Health. “Getting our OHP Assisters set up to be OR Marketplace Assisters will allow us to help those seeking assistance find and pay for the insurance they need.”
“Choosing the best health plan can be a daunting process,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Applying for health coverage and financial help and then sorting through plan options can be stressful. Insurance agents and community partners throughout the state are available to take the stress out of the process and help Oregonians enroll in the best coverage for their situation.”
“Everyone in Oregon should have access to the high-quality coverage that works for their health needs,” Flowers said. “Insurance agents and community partners can help you figure out the programs, plans and financial help available to make insurance more affordable for you.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
