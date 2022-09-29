Douglas County commissioner Tim Freeman, is the newest member of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.
“I am honored to be nominated and then selected for the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission," Freeman said. "I am thankful to have the support of my fellow county commissioners and the state who trust me to do this important work. Together with my colleagues on the CJC, I will work hard to protect and advance the programs and people that protect our citizens, our communities and our way of life.”
The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission works to develop and maintain the state’s criminal justice policy and long-range plans along with providing criminal justice data, funding and expanding drug court programs and maintaining and updating sentencing guidelines, among other vital services.
After being nominated for the position, Freeman testified at a State Senate confirmation hearing. Freeman will serve until Feb. 17, 2024.
Freeman has experience through his work as a Douglas County commissioner, his time on the Roseburg City Council, working as the liaison commissioner for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and his time serving on the Ways and Means Subcommittee for Public Safety.
This work is being done in tandem with Freeman's responsibilities as the Douglas County board of commissioners chair. Leadership positions at the state level come with their own responsibilities.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
