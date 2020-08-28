WINCHESTER — It’s not every day that a U.S. Navy veteran runs across a fellow veteran who served on the same aircraft carrier at the same time, let alone finds that person is a neighbor.
But that’s exactly what happened after Lee Broyhill moved to a new home in Winchester, across the street and three houses down from Lance Wetteland.
The two discovered in July that they had both served on the USS Kitty Hawk in 1966 and 1967.
They didn’t know each other aboard ship.
The USS Kitty Hawk was a naval aircraft carrier that held about 5,500 men when the flight crews were aboard. It was, both men said, like a city in the middle of the ocean.
Still, both said this was the first time they’d met anyone who served on the ship at the same time.
Both men said they joined the Navy during the Vietnam War in order to avoid being drafted into the Army. It turned out to be a good move for both of them.
Wetteland liked it so much that he remained in the Navy for 20 years. Broyhill said he served four years and later attempted to re-enlist but was rejected because of his age.
Broyhill was assigned to the Kitty Hawk straight out of boot camp in 1963 when the ship was first commissioned.
He was in the supply division and was in charge of all the vending machines on board that dispensed soda and candy to the sailors. He supervised a six-man crew.
“We had nine Coke machines, 5 cents a drink, and in one quarter those Coke machines would pull in $90,000 of nickels and dimes and quarters that we’d make off of them. And then they had seven candy machines and they also made about $75,000,” he said.
The money paid for recreation when the ship went into port at The Philippines, Hong Kong or Japan.
Wetteland joined up a few years after Broyhill, in 1966, and served as a radioman. His main role on the Kitty Hawk was to type outgoing messages and disseminate incoming messages to officers.
When they stepped aboard the Kitty Hawk for the first time, they both used exactly the same words to describe their first thought: “I’m lost.”
“This aircraft carrier, this class is 1,047 feet long and displaces 80,000 tons, and it’s easy to get lost when you first get aboard,” Wetteland said.
Broyhill said the decks you can see above the waterline when the ship is in port are only half the story. There are just as many decks below.
The ship had stores, places to watch movies, hobby shops, barbershops. And it carried about 100 airplanes, along with large amounts of fuel for both the ship and the planes.
It’s not all fun and games, but both men said they enjoyed their time on the Kitty Hawk.
After Wetteland retired from the Navy, he worked as a network engineer in California before moving to Winchester 15 years ago with his wife Linda.
Broyhill grew up in Douglas County and returned after leaving the Navy. He first worked at an automotive shop and then worked in the Roseburg Forest Products shop, where he worked on log trucks, cranes and other equipment for 27 years. He lived in the Melrose area but didn’t like it as well after the snowmageddon storm, with trees fallen down all around his home.
“They were big ones, maybe 60, 80 feet tall, roots and all were laying all around my house. So I went out there and got ‘em all cleaned up, cut all the stumps out and replanted and so forth, and I walked in the house and told my wife the camel’s back is broke. I’m too old for this,” he said.
They moved to Winchester in December. For the first few months, they occasionally made small talk as one walked past the other’s house, but they didn’t know each other well.
In July, Wetteland heard from another neighbor that the Broyhills attended the same church, and he read in the church newsletter that it was Broyhill’s wife Nancy’s birthday. So Wetteland brought her flowers and a birthday card. They got to talking, and that’s when they discovered the connection.
The Broyhills invited Wetteland to sit and have a beer on their front porch, and a friendship was born.
Wetteland said he went home after that and looked in his “cruise book,” a book similar to a school yearbook that had pictures of all of the men aboard ship in 1966-1967.
“The first thing I did when I got home was grab the cruise book and started seeing if I could find where he is. And of course I found him in the division picture. So it was neat,” Wetteland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.