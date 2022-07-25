Fabiane Bodart is a part of a six-person group that recently bought the Parrot House, an iconic building in Roseburg which opened as a restaurant and wedding venue in 2017.
“My dad is a realtor is sent me this listing, I was living in LA and didn’t even know if we could buy it,” said Bodart. “I said let’s see if we can do and one thing led to another and here, we are.”
Originally built in 1891, the Parrot House at 1851 SE Stephens Street in Roseburg has had a rich and exciting history. Coming from a background of hospitality, including owning a restaurant 10 years ago, the Bodarts are interested in developing the venue into a family-friendly center for Roseburg, and the greater Douglas County community, as well as encouraging travelers to enjoy their unique and historic atmosphere.
“I think the grounds are beautiful and I think we could really produce some beautiful weddings and other events here, said Bodart. “We also want to develop the three different concepts, the bourbon bar, the pizza kitchen, and the main dining experience.”
Having taken over on July 1 plans are in the works, but reminding the community that the Parrot House is open and up for business is the first order of the day.
“A lot of people thought we closed down,” said Bodart. “We want the community to know we are open and to check back often because there will be a lot of changes to come. We are just getting ready for some summer-focused events and then we will transition into the fall.”
There is an initial focus on revamping the Reform Bar and organizing the memberships.
“We are thinking about offering new rewards or benefits to the membership holders,” said Bodart. “Maybe carry exclusive bourbon samplers for the members.”
With membership an individual is entitled to 10% off of drinks at the bourbon bar as well as 10% off the bourbon bar Airbnb, and exclusive invites to members-only events.
The cost of membership is $50 a month, according to Colt Zendik. Zendik is the bartender for the Reform Bar and designer of the membership program.
Bodart is also looking to Halloween season as a potential time of interest and activity, as the home has a history of hauntings and strange occurrences.
“I think the history adds character, I have not heard any noises or anything, but my dad stays some nights and he has heard the door open and close,” said Bodart. “He comes running downstairs to check and nothing is there.”
The Parrot House is open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday.
