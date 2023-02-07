WINSTON — Jeremy Mitchell from Winston Area Community Partnership presented Winston Mayor Scott Rutter and the Winston City Council with a check for more than $126,000 for a brand new pavilion at the Winston Community Park ahead of Monday's City Council meeting.
“This has been a couple of years in the making,” said Thomas McIntosh, Winston community development director. “We are excited about this.”
With plans to use the existing concrete slab from the old pavilion, which was taken down about five years ago, the new pavilion is designed to have power, cameras and more lighting. “It will be ADA accessible and will have added security and safety,” Public Works Director Andy Howell said.
This funding was made possible by a person who left a large sum of money to the community partnership in his will. “I didn’t know the individual personally,” said Mitchel. "He knew some of the board members very well and knew that we would manage these funds well.”
Members of the Winston Area Community Partnership saw the need for the pavilion and found it the best way to utilize the funds.
“There used to be a pavilion there and these funds were designed to make community improvements, so we found a way to help,” Mitchell said.
This is the biggest investment made by this organization to the city to date, according to Winston City Manager Mark Bauer, “They stepped up and we would not have this new pavilion without them.”
Construction will begin when supplies have been procured and a construction company has been awarded the contract.
