Jeremy Mitchell of Winston Area Community Partnership presents a check to Winston Mayor Scott Rutter and the city council Monday for $126,126.43 for a new pavilion at Winston Community Park.

 SAM TEMPLE The News-Review

WINSTON — Jeremy Mitchell from Winston Area Community Partnership presented Winston Mayor Scott Rutter and the Winston City Council with a check for more than $126,000 for a brand new pavilion at the Winston Community Park ahead of Monday's City Council meeting.

