The new Scottsburg Bridge, currently under construction on Oregon Highway 38 over the Umpqua River, is drawing closer to being able to accommodate traffic.
Dan Latham, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said Thursday the bridge could be open to at least a single lane of traffic near the end of April or in early May.
“The goal date is a moving target,” Latham said of the bridge’s full opening. “There are different milestones that need to be hit. We don’t have any specific timelines because we still don’t know what those are.”
The new bridge, on which construction began in February 2020, is intended to replace the existing Scottsburg Bridge, which was built in 1929 when most vehicles were smaller and overall speeds were lower.
With the construction of the new bridge, engineers will also be easing access to the new bridge — rather than the sharp-turn accesses on either end of the existing bridge — and making for a straighter reentry onto Highway 38 traveling west toward Reedsport.
Currently, the existing bridge is open to one-lane of traffic as construction on the new bridge forges on. Latham is hopeful the new Scottsburg Bridge will be open to traffic in both directions by July 4. Whenever the new bridge does open to two-way traffic, work will then begin on dismantling the existing Umpqua Bridge.
The bridge replacement was made possible by Oregon House Bill 2017, the “Keep Oregon Moving” legislation which provided $40 million toward the contract. Total funding for the project, which is being led by Hamilton Construction of Springfield, is estimated at less than $43 million.
