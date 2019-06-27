Hannah Kanik joins The News-Review this summer as the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism intern.
Kanik is an incoming senior at the University of Oregon and writes for its independent, award-winning student newspaper, the Daily Emerald. There, she covered the construction of the $500 million Phil and Penny Knight Campus and launched investigations on administration employees.
She will be the senior news editor of the Daily Emerald this fall where she will oversee 10 reporters and two editors.
Although she is an Oregon native, she felt right at home after making the move from her hometown of Sacramento, California, to Eugene.
“I love all the trees and the rain,” Kanik said. “I’m a total bookworm, and Oregon feels like it’s made for curling up with a good book and a nice view.”
Kanik’s journalism experience includes an internship at Southwark News, a newspaper based in London, while she was studying abroad last fall. There, she had to adapt to the differences between American and British journalistic style.
“Interning abroad made me realize the importance of getting to know the community you write about,” Kanik said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know Roseburg and its residents so I can report on the news that matters to them.”
News Editor Mike Henneke said he’s looking forward to having Kanik join the team for the summer.
“We’re excited to have Hannah cover everything from quilt shows to car fires,” Henneke said.
As she is new to Roseburg, Kanik said she’s looking for local coffee shop and bookstore recommendations so she can get to know the area better.
“After spending two years as a barista, I’ve become an excessive coffee drinker,” Kanik said. “I’m always happy to grab a cup of coffee and get to know people better,” Kanik said.
She said she is also interested in solutions journalism and investigative reporting and how the two intersect.
“After uncovering a problem in a community, it’s important to shed light on the solutions to those problems,” Kanik said. “It’s important to tell what the evidence-based solutions are so other communities experiencing similar problems can learn from them and apply it to their own community.”
