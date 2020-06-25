Abbey McDonald joins The News-Review this summer as the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism intern.
McDonald is an incoming senior at the University of Oregon who is majoring in both journalism and anthropology, and also studies at the Robert D. Clark Honors College.
She recently returned from a semester abroad in the Czech Republic studying the transition from a state-controlled media to a free press.
“I really loved traveling, and it helped me realize what I enjoy most in life: meeting new people and exploring new places. I’m so excited to do just that in Roseburg this summer,” McDonald said.
Originally from Oregon City, McDonald usually spends her summers exploring the Columbia River Gorge, and said she is excited to find new hiking spots in the Umpqua National Forest.
McDonald previously worked at Willamette Week, covering Oregon Legislature, health and more for the alt-weekly paper in Portland. She also wrote for the student publication OR Magazine and is a staff writer for Clark Honors College Communications.
She will spend her forthcoming senior year working with the Catalyst program for investigative and solutions journalism at the University of Oregon. She will also finish her senior thesis about media framing during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
News Editor Mike Henneke said he is looking forward to having McDonald at The News-Review.
“We’re excited to have Abbey with us and experience our commitment to community journalism,” Henneke said.
McDonald said she is honored to be a part of The News-Review, and is looking forward to living in Roseburg.
“Journalism has really shaped how I see the world. I think every person has an important story to tell, and I hope to hear from as many people as I can this summer,” McDonald said.
