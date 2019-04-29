Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an assault at the Carter Lake Campground Day Use Area along Highway 101.

A female was walking her dogs in the area on Sunday afternoon when she was assaulted by a large, armed male wearing dark clothing. Deputies were notified around 1:20 p.m. The campground is currently still closed for the season.

Detectives are seeking information. Anyone with information should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 541-440-4458 or the anonymous tip line at 541-957-2099.

Janelle Polcyn can be reached at jpolcyn@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow her on Twitter @JanellePolcyn.

Business reporter

Janelle Polcyn is the business reporter at The News-Review, graduated from the University of Texas, and is a podcast enthusiast.

