Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an assault at the Carter Lake Campground Day Use Area along Highway 101.
A female was walking her dogs in the area on Sunday afternoon when she was assaulted by a large, armed male wearing dark clothing. Deputies were notified around 1:20 p.m. The campground is currently still closed for the season.
Detectives are seeking information. Anyone with information should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 541-440-4458 or the anonymous tip line at 541-957-2099.
