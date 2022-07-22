Troy Russell Phelps has been ordered held without bail in connection to the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Winston woman Kendra Hanks.
Phelps, 39, appeared via closed-circuit video Friday in Douglas County Circuit Court for his arraignment on charges of both first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and a charge of resisting arrest.
Phelps is accused of picking up Hanks on her regular walk home from work on July 7 and transporting her to Riddle, where her body was recovered one week later from Cow Creek, according to a document released Friday by Douglas County Circuit Court. Hanks' body was discovered July 13 and transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas July 14. Pathologist Dr. Nicole Stanley found that Hanks had suffered a pair of apparent stab wounds, with a wound to the neck believed to be the fatal blow, the court document states.
Hanks, who routinely walked home from her job at Ingram Book Company to Winston, reportedly clocked out of work at 3:29 p.m. on July 7, and was seen leaving the building at 3:30 p.m. Video surveillance procured by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the county's Major Crimes Team, traces the next two hours of her timeline, during which a burgundy Saturn Outlook sport-utility vehicle repeatedly appears on camera in the same areas Hanks is seen walking.
The sheriff's office previously reported that Hanks was last seen on video walking south on the northbound shoulder of Old Highway 99 South near B&D Custom Meets in Green. However, Hanks did not make it to the highway's green steel bridge, the court document states.
After several U-turns in the area of Old Highway 99 and Andorra Drive between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., it is believed that Hanks went from walking to accepting a ride in the Saturn Outlook, as evidenced by surveillance footage which showed the SUV's passenger window down and a woman matching Hanks' description and clothing sitting in the passenger seat.
Further footage shows the SUV passing through Winston and on to Dillard before entering onto Interstate 5 southbound before exiting at milepost 103 in Tri City. From there, the Outlook was reportedly seen driving in and around Riddle, but it is unclear when Hanks was no longer in the vehicle.
Video evidence showed the driver to be a white male with dark facial hair and a baseball-style cap. After a call-out to area law enforcement, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office learned that Winston police had reported an interaction with a similar Saturn Outlook on July 13, with the driver matching the description of the driver on video.
Further investigation of a "calls of service" revealed that sheriff's office deputies responded to an open 911 call at 1584 Pruner Road in Riddle, Phelps' home. His clothing during the welfare check reportedly matched the description of the man spotted on video driving a burgundy Saturn Outlook similar to the one deputies reported was parked in Phelps' driveway.
On July 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a search warrant was executed at the Pruner Road home and Phelps was taken into custody, but not before a brief scuffle with the arresting deputies.
After being read his Miranda rights, Phelps immediately asked for a lawyer. He was represented in court Friday by Elizabeth J.C. Baker, who also defended and helped get Phelps acquitted of a murder charge in 2020. That charge was related to the death of Brandon Michael at Lawson Bar in 2017. Baker will be assisted by co-counsel James DeVecchio.
Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann will serve as lead prosecutor for the state.
