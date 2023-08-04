AZALEA — Samples taken near the boat dock of the Galesville Reservoir in June revealed that the cyanotoxins found were not concerning for public health, according to a report by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Oregon Health Authority issued an advisory warning for the reservoir June 26, after an anomaly — a suspected presence of a cyanobacteria bloom — was spotted in the water near the upper inlet. People were warned to avoid swimming, high-speed water activities and consuming the water.
Tests of those samples showed no detection of anatoxin-a, cylindrospermopsin, microcystins ADDA or saxitoxin — the four most commonly produce toxins by harmful algal blooms — according to Karen Williams, water quality monitoring manager for the Department of Environmental Quality Laboratory Environmental Assessment Division.
“These cyanobacteria are one of the first life forms on Earth. They are, in the big picture, they’re beneficial, and these are the bacteria that actually put oxygen into the atmosphere when Earth was first formed. So, I mean, in the sense, they’re very helpful,” Williams said. “Some of them do produce toxins at some point in their life stages, but they don’t always, and not all cyanobacteria produce toxins.”
The growth of cyanobacteria blooms are influenced by conditions of high air and water temperatures, as well as nutrient-rich water. Blooms absorb naturally occurring nutrients from chemicals like nitrogen and phosphorus.
“Nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus can get into water bodies through runoff from rain events and bringing in soil and fertilizers from lawns and crops — anything that washes into the water. In that sense, human activity can contribute to conditions that make algal blooms happen and make them get bigger,” Williams said.
Warning advisories were lifted on June 30, but blooms can return under these favorable conditions.
“As water levels drop and temperatures increase — if the sun keeps shining — an algae bloom could break down and form again later, or increase in size,” Williams said.
Reactions to toxins could cause similar reactions to food poisoning, such as stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, with severe reactions of numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath. Pet owners were advised to seek veterinary care if their animals experience weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy or loss of appetite.
Be aware of waters that appear foamy, scummy, thick, pea-green or blue-green, and stay away from thick brownish-red mats and bright green clumps suspended in the water, according to OHA.
Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Afiq Hashim said there are no statewide monitoring systems; sample tests are provided by partnerships with other state and local agencies on a volunteer basis, depending on the area.
Contact the Oregon Health Authority if you see potential cyanobacteria blooms by emailing a photo to hab.health@state.or.us or call 1-877-290-6767.
Wait a minute. Take a drive around the Galesville Reservoir and you'll see signs everywhere that pregnant women should not eat the fish and that men and children should eat few because of mercury content. I know. I know. The article is about blue-green algae blooms. Just say'n though.
