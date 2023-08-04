Galesville Dam (copy) (copy)

The Galesville Reservoir as seen in 2017. The reservoir was closed for three days in June due to cyanotoxins, which were later found to have no harmful toxins.

 News-review file photo

AZALEA — Samples taken near the boat dock of the Galesville Reservoir in June revealed that the cyanotoxins found were not concerning for public health, according to a report by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

(1) comment

stash1947
stash1947

Wait a minute. Take a drive around the Galesville Reservoir and you'll see signs everywhere that pregnant women should not eat the fish and that men and children should eat few because of mercury content. I know. I know. The article is about blue-green algae blooms. Just say'n though.

