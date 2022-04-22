An Oregon State Trooper stands in a southbound lane of Interstate 5 after his patrol cruiser was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado during the investigation of a separate crash near milepost 152. The trooper and the driver of the Silverado, William Friebel of Roseburg, escaped the collision without injury, although both vehicles were totaled.
An Oregon State Police trooper was not injured Tuesday when a pickup collided with his cruiser on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 5 Tuesday evening.
The trooper was investigating an earlier accident near milepost 152 when 69-year-old William Paul Friebel of Roseburg veered onto the shoulder and collided with the cruiser. Dash camera video from the state patrol cruiser showed the impact, with the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado striking the vehicle, bouncing back into the southbound lanes and rolling multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side.
The trooper was not in the cruiser at the time and avoided injury, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Friebel told the investigating deputy that he had experienced "tunnel vision" due to fatigue. Friebel was cited for careless driving and failing to "move over" for an emergency vehicle.
The Silverado and the OSP cruiser were both considered totaled, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday's crash came less than five months after Henry Lichtwald, 63, a tow operator for Walt's Towing in Roseburg, was killed after a tractor-trailer veered toward the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-5. The tractor-trailer struck Lichtwald while he was attempting to clear a vehicle from an earlier crash on the night of Nov. 3, 2021.
Oregon Revised Statute 811.147 — better known as the "Move Over" law — was passed in June 2021, requiring drivers to provide as much space as possible for any vehicle utilizing distress signals, such as hazard lights or, blinkers while on the side of a roadway. It also includes any emergency vehicles with overhead lights activated.
