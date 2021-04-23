A porch and attic space were badly damaged after a structure fire in Roseburg on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Roseburg firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 1191 NW Highland St., Roseburg. Firefighters arrived to find both smoke and flames near the attic and rear porch of the home, located south of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was inside the residence, but one adult was displaced and was assisted by the American Red Cross. The home sustained structural and water damage.
The Roseburg Fire Department was assisted by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Pacific Power, Avista Utilities and the Roseburg Police Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
