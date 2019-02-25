Due to weather and extenuating circumstances, The News-Review will not be publishing a Tuesday edition.
All daily subscribers will receive credit on their accounts due to this decision.
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach our circulation staff at 541-957-4244.
News will continue to be updated at nrtoday.com, including coverage of this week's winter storm.
