A Roseburg police officer observes flames shooting from a home on Southeast Fullerton Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and the fire is believed to be accidental, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
Firefighters with Douglas Fire District No. 2 and Roseburg Fire Department share a lighter moment after knocking down the worst of a house fire Friday in the 1200 block of southeast Fullerton Street in Roseburg.
Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 check a neighboring structure Friday afternoon after responding to a house fire on southeast Fullerton along wtih Roseburg Fire Department personnel.
DONOVAN BRINK/The News-Review
No one was injured, but one person is without a home as a result of a fire Friday afternoon on Southeast Fullerton Street.
Firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street after Aaron Merlo returned home to see smoke rolling out of one of the home’s three bedrooms.
“I came in from the front porch, set down my keys and wallet on the table, and saw the smoke coming from the middle bedroom,” Merlo said. “I yelled out, ‘Fire! Fire!’ and no one responded, so I yelled for a neighbor to call 911.”
By the time firefighters arrived, flames were raging near the south end of the home, coming alarmingly close to the back shed of another home at 1240 SE Fullerton St.
“I woke up at 1 p.m. to fire trucks and it sounded like it was raining,” Jeremie Zimmerman said. “There was banging on the door and police telling me to get out. I had enough time to get pants and slippers on.”
Fire officials said that during a preliminary search of the home, there were no victims located, although the home suffered significant structural and water damage. The American Red Cross provided assistance to the lone displaced resident.
In total, 21 firefighters combated the blaze. Fire support was provided by Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Avista Utilities, Pacific Power, the Roseburg Police Department and the City of Roseburg Public Works.
