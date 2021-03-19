OHV riders have raised $4,000 to help pay for projects that will make it easier for people with disabilities to access outdoor recreation.
Champagne Creek Ranch raised the funds through events held at the former Lookingglass landfill site, and fundraising with local businesses. It donated the money to Greater Douglas United Way on Tuesday.
Tim Allen, Champagne Creek board member, said access to outdoor areas is important to those involved with the organization and helping people who are disabled is something he personally has been passionate about for a long time.
"When they put on events out there, a chunk of that money goes to Greater Douglas United Way, and from there it's to be used for folks who normally can't get out to the outdoors," he said.
Exactly how the money will be allocated will be up to United Way, he said. It could be used for field trip fuel, specialized equipment or rails on a ramp to help people get in and out of boats, for example.
"It's up to the people who are serving those folks to decide where it's best spent," he said.
The ranch is a site where OHV enthusiasts gather and search and rescue crews train. The land formerly belonged to the Douglas County government but was donated to Champagne Creek in 2019.
Before Champagne Creek received it, the land used to be pretty useless and didn't bring any value to the community, Allen said. But he said that's changed.
"We're trying to use it for the better good of the community, and we feel like we're doing OK at that. This is land that was just a dump and now it's bringing some value," he said.
He said the organization appreciates the support the fundraising project received.
"It wouldn't happen without the community really backing us the way they have, so I'd like to thank the folks that have helped us make it possible," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.