NORTH BEND — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has awarded $72,500 to eight organizations in Douglas County.
"It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grant this year," said Brenda Meade, tribal chairman. "The incredible amount of work happening by our nonprofit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work."
Grants totaling $815,000 were awarded to 121 organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties. A press release from the tribe said this nearly triples the amount that was given out last year.
Onward Roseburg was the biggest recipient in Douglas County. The nonprofit received $15,000 for mobile homeless services.
Oakland School District and the Family Development Center/Douglas County Relief Nursery received $10,000 each.
Roseburg's Friendly Kitchen/Meals on Wheels received $8,000, Myrtle Creek's St. Vincent de Paul received $7,500, Douglas Community Library Association received $7,000 and $5,000 each was awarded to Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department, Reedsport Church of God's Project Blessing and Project Youth Plus.
Since its inception in 2001 the fund has distributed more than $8 million. The Community Fund was established to share the proceeds of The Mill Casino-Hotel with organizations that benefit southwestern Oregon residents.
