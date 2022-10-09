A $5,000 donation from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance has been made to Every Child Douglas County, recognizing the commitment, community impact and volunteerism of Gordon Wood Insurance.
Every Child Douglas County is a nonprofit organization which provides emotional and tangible needs to the Douglas County foster community.
Supporters have a chance to double this donation by voting for Gordon Wood Insurance and Every Child Douglas County on the Make More Happen microsite at bit.ly/3V9zQvA. Votes are made via shares on social media platforms as well as story comments.
In order to receive the $10,000 donation, the featured story receives 500 votes.
According to the press release, these funds will allow the organization to “provide local DHS case workers with YMCA memberships for teens, free admission to nearby family fun centers, and infant car seats for families in need.”
“Every Child Douglas County is a true hero in our community offering critical services to children who are the most in need and Gordon Wood Insurance is truly honored to advocate for their great cause,” said Keri Winn, an independent producer for Gordon Wood Insurance. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Empowering Every Child Organization with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”
Gordon Wood Insurance was recognized due to time commitment and financial support to the organization. Agency team members not only serve on the nonprofit’s board, but also regularly volunteer for events.
