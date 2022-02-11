The Greater Douglas United Way has been chosen to distribute more than $160,000 in federal funds that will go towards providing emergency food and shelter to individuals in Douglas County.
The money is coming from two funding sources — the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and President Biden’s America Rescue Plan — and is available to local agencies seeking to assist those in need in Douglas County.
The Greater Douglas United Way will be distributing $127,693 from the America Rescue Plan and $41,314 from FEMA funds.
The selection to distribute the funds was made by a national board that is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board made up of Greater Douglas United Way staff, local service providers and volunteers will determine how the funds awarded to Greater Douglas United Way are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Douglas County. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
- Be eligible to receive federal funds.
- Have an accounting system.
- Practice nondiscrimination.
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
- If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply. Greater Douglas United Way has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously to Peace at Home Advocacy Center, UCAN Food Bank, St. Francis Community Kitchen, Salvation Army, UCAN Housing and Glide Helping Hands.
These agencies were able to provide thousands of meals and hundreds of nights of lodging. Those interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds should contact Greater Douglas United Way at 702 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, Oregon, 97470 for an application. Those with questions can call 541-672-1734.
Applications are due back to Greater Douglas United Way by Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
