There was a laid back atmosphere at Monday's Empty Bowl fundraiser organized by Feeding Umpqua.
"It felt really fun," Feeding Umpqua Program Manager Sarah McGregor said. "It was our first in-person event since 2019 and it was really nice to be there with people again."
Monday's event raised more than $30,000, which equals more than 120,000 pounds of food that will go to families throughout Douglas County. Feeding Umpqua distributes nearly two million pounds of food a year to more than 40 food sites in Douglas County.
Empty Bowls is an international effort to help fight huger. Potters and craftspeople work with the community to create bowls that attendees can fill with soup and bread. Those in attendance can either keep the bowl or donate it back for future events.
"This is our largest fundraiser every year," McGregor said. "It's really important and it brings people to us."
During the event, Blue Meridian provided music and artists Max Smooth had art on display, including a new mural.
McGregor said 145 tickets were sold and with additional volunteers and people helping out there were about 160 people at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center at the United Community Action Network campus for the event. McGregor said the event is held in the distribution center to show donors and those interested in the work what the organization does and the difference between a food pantry and distribution center.
