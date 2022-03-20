WINSTON — Erich Gruber had his hands full Saturday. Literally.
Gruber volunteered to teach the art of tying fishing flies to beginners Saturday at the Fly Fishing Veterans fundraising event held at the community center in Winston, and among his students were a handful of Boy Scouts.
“I’ve got a couple of troublemakers here,” Gruber joked as he showed the boys how to spin the rooster feathers into a viable fly.
“That’s right, give it a haircut,” he instructed one of the scouts.
The fundraising event, which included a silent auction and fly casting demonstrations in addition to the flytying instructions, was sponsored by the nonprofit group Fly Fishing Veterans. The group is trying to raise money to purchase a wheelchair accessible drift boat, which costs about $30,000.
Fly Fishing Veterans dates back to 2014, when a group of local fly fishermen started a local chapter of the national organization Project Healing Waters. That group was geared toward helping disabled veterans heal by getting them out on the water for fly fishing.
In 2021, the local Project Healing Waters group wanted to expand its helping hand to include all military personnel as well as first responders and health care personnel dealing with mental and physician health issues.
Doug Myers, director of Fly Fishing Veterans, said the group initially had been going out fishing once a month, with about 40 veterans and 15 volunteers on each trip.
With COVID-19 seeming to cause more anxiety among the group, they now go out twice a month — the second and third Wednesday of each month.
“We’re trying to get more vets out on the water,” Myers said. “Fly fishing is just a relaxing therapy for the mind and the body.”
Scott Lightcap, who along with a handful of local fishing buddies helped found the Project Healing Waters chapter here, said fly tying and fishing can help people struggle with various issues, including PTSD, find some solitude in their lives.
Lightcap said he has seen the change in veterans when they get out on the river.
“You can just watch them get calm, it’s like some of their troubles just float away,” he said.
Lightcap said he also knows firsthand the program has helped people in profound ways. He recalled running into the wife of one of the veterans in the program. She told Lightcap that her husband had been suicidal, but he was doing much better since joining the fly fishing group.
“That’s how we knew we were on the right track, that we were making a difference,” Lightcap said.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
