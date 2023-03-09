Glide Rev new building

Glide Revitalization has purchased the former Lone Rock Market on the east end of town. The local nonprofit, currently leasing space in the former Glide Middle School, hopes to begin renovations soon to launch its goal of opening an affordable daycare and preschool facility in the 34,400-plus-square-foot building. Further plans are also in the works.

 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review

GLIDE — The property at 175 Wild Thyme Lane in Glide has been through multiple iterations since its construction in the early 1980s.

