GLIDE — The property at 175 Wild Thyme Lane in Glide has been through multiple iterations since its construction in the early 1980s.
Initially, it served as a supermarket for the Glide community. More recently, the building was used as a motorcycle repair and consignment shop.
Soon, Glide Revitalization hopes to utilize that property to kickstart its dream of hosting a daycare center and preschool.
The nonprofit, which continues to assist victims of the 2020 Archie Creek Fire from its current offices at the main building of the former Glide Middle School campus, purchased the 34,400-plus-square-foot building in June 2022 with a dream of being able to renovate the building any way it sees fit.
"It's big enough for what we want to do, and it was available," nonprofit board president Jody Brown said. "We have a bare slate to do whatever we want to do there."
At face value, the new building could not only house the nonprofit's vision of its daycare/preschool program, but also morph into additional office space compared to the four classrooms Glide Revitalization currently occupies at the old GMS campus on Glide Loop Road near the Colliding Rivers wayside.
"We had our eyes and ears peeled for a property and this one came available," Brown said. "We decided to jump on it and move forward."
Glide Revitalization purchased the building on 0.79 acres for $360,000 according to a record listed with the Douglas County Assessor's Office. Funds for the purchase came in the form of capital donations, while the nonprofit is also working with state and federal agencies to assist in renovations.
The nonprofit is currently leasing four classrooms in the old middle school building, and had proposed to the Glide School District the possibility of starting an affordable daycare and preschool within that building. The district pushed back, citing multiple upgrades which would need to be made to get the building in compliance to house children in a safe environment.
The lease between the nonprofit and the district is scheduled to end in October 2025. With the purchase of the new property, off of school district land, Brown and her team see an opportunity to work at their own pace — albeit not a "snail's pace" — to hopefully have at least the daycare/preschool portion ready to go by fall of 2023.
"We will be able to move faster and we can move in a more positive direction for our organization without behind hindered," Brown said, noting some of the issues brought forth by the district which slowed the original plan. "We're really looking forward to that. It's a positive move for us to make to take the reins and move forward."
Steady progress on the Wild Thyme Lane property, located at the base of Bar L Ranch Road directly across Highway 138 East from the Glide Community Center, would also give the district to plan for an anticipated enrollment jolt through Glide's high, middle and elementary school in the coming years.
The district hosts approximately 750 students between the elementary, middle and high schools. With the construction of new apartment complexes on Sunshine Road — three miles east of Roseburg but within the Glide School District — district officials are anticipating that number to grow, prompting to need to put the former middle school campus back into business, rather than having its middle school students sharing the high school campus.
