GLIDE — Close to 100 guests took part in the monthly Grateful Bread community dinner held Wednesday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Ann Kurcher, who started the not-for-profit program in 2012, said the monthly community feed is held the first Wednesday of each month and has never missed a scheduled mealtime since its inception. She estimated on Wednesday that the not-for-profit monthly event has served close to 19,000 meals.
The monthly community meal is volunteer run, with children and adults all chipping in. Kurcher said meals are paid for through the Ben Serafin Fund, which generates yearly monetary grants to non-profit entities in Glide.
The next scheduled community meal, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, will feature a full holiday meal. All are welcome, Kurcher said.
