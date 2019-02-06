Mike Fieldman, the man who led the United Community Action Network for the past 20 years, plans to retire.
UCAN announced Fieldman's retirement Wednesday.
During his tenure, Fieldman helped expand the nonprofit into one of Douglas County's largest. UCAN provides housing, food and other services for the poor—programs that expanded under Fieldman's leadership. It operates buses and a Head Start facility. And while Fieldman was in charge, UCAN built a new facility on Northeast Kenneth Ford Drive and expanded into Josephine County.
In a press release, UCAN said it will select a replacement for Fieldman who will build on his legacy. Board Chairwoman Susan Fischer-Maki said the board is working on a plan to ensure the organization continues to thrive under a new director.
Fieldman expressed his appreciation to the community for its support of UCAN during his tenure. He also thanked the board and staff for their dedication toward UCAN's mission of creating solutions to poverty and improving the lives of people in the community.
"Because of this strong team of people UCAN has been able to make a positive difference in the lives of tens of thousands of people and families," the news release said.
The UCAN board has hired a consulting firm to assist with the new director's recruitment and the transition.
A transition team consisting of board members and "key" community members has also been assembled. Fieldman will continue with the organization until a new director is hired in approximately 9 months.
