The former United Community Action Network Food Bank has a new name: Feeding Umpqua.
Feeding Umpqua still remains part of UCAN, and it continues service to the community as a food bank sourcing food pantries around the county.
But Feeding Umpqua Program Director Sarah McGregor said the new name also reflects the broad array of other services the organization provides — from operating the Outpost Mobile Food Center, a mobile food pantry, to advocacy with legislators on the root causes of hunger, such as homelessness and poverty.
The organization also provides cooking and nutrition classes for families, serves as an active participant in the Blue Zones Food Policy Committee and mentors families with their SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.
"We felt like the name UCAN Food Bank just really didn't capture all of the things that we were doing. We're more than just a food bank," McGregor said.
Feeding Umpqua launched its new name on Friday, which was World Food Day. Usually on that day, it celebrates with an Empty Bowls fundraiser in which participants sample soups made by local restaurants. That event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The name change comes with a new logo, which features a beet as a root vegetable symbolic of the organization's mission to get to the root of hunger in order to end it.
The word "Umpqua" in the logo in a deep color that's similar to that of a beet but also wine.
"We have such a great wine industry and we've had a great relationship with them over the years," McGregor said.
The word "Feeding" in the logo is done in green that matches the greens atop the beet while also giving a nod to the forests that cover much of the county, she said.
McGregor said an initial suggestion to go with a carrot as the root vegetable was rejected because there is a local internet company that uses it.
The logo was developed with Dick Baltus of AHM Brands. It will turn up in signs, on trucks and in social media over the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.