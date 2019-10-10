Bowls handcrafted by local potters and other community members will be filled with soup Monday, to be eaten as part of a fundraiser that will help the United Community Action Douglas County Food Bank feed the hungry.
The Empty Bowls Project Dinner fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Food Bank, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg.
The project is part of an international grass roots effort to fight hunger and was created by the Imagine Render Group in North Carolina.
This will be the project’s third year in Roseburg. Locally, funds raised from the event support the Food Bank, which distributes more than two million pounds of food annually to more than 40 food sites around the county.
“Since starting the event in 2017, the generosity of the Empty Bowl event has made a big difference in helping our people in need,” said UCAN Food Bank Director Sarah McGregor. “Last year, the Empty Bowl Event helped provide over 25,000 meals to families in our community. Thank you for your continued support.”
Participants will be able to choose a bowl, which they may keep after the events.
A number of local restaurants will donate food to the event. They include Alexander’s Greek Cuisine, Bangkok West, Brix Grill, Creative Catering, Dianne’s Deli, Lighthouse Center Bakery and Cafe, McMenamins Station Pub and Brewery, TRUE Kitchen and Bar and Shanti’s Indian Cuisine.
Also participating are Mercy Medical Center’s catering department and Phoenix School.
Art by James Thatcher will be on display and live music will be provided by Charley Thompson.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.
A raffle will be held for a Star Wars Disneyland Adventure, including two day admission for four and a three to four night stay in the Disneyland area. Raffle tickets are $25 each and can be purchased either at ucancap.org or at the dinner.
More information is available online at UCANFillEmptyBowls.com or at 541-492-3518.
