Boos and brew at Wildlife Safari
The News-Review
Oct 17, 2022

Kat Medeiros and her husband Mike Medeiros of Jacksonville attend the Boos and Brews event at Wildlife Safari in Winston on Saturday night.

John Houston of Roseburg arrives as a mummy at the Boos and Brews event at Wildlife Safari.

Megan Jones, left, and Tana Young, both of Roseburg, attend the Boos and Brews event at Wildlife Safari.

Jeffrey McBride and his wife Devona McBride of Grants Pass attend the Boos and Brews event at Wildlife Safari in Winston on Saturday night dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.

From left, Bob Aragon, Sonya Ortiz and Gabriella Ortiz, all of Yoncalla, attend the Boos and Brews event at Wildlife Safari in Winston on Saturday night.

WINSTON — Wildlife Safari had an after-hours party Saturday that brought aliens, werewolves, mummies and other ghouls to the animal park.

The Boos & Brews event featured local beer and wine and frightening experiences for its guests.
