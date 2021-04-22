WINSTON — Konza, a 3-year-old male giraffe, joined the tower — a group of giraffes — at Wildlife Safari.
“New giraffes at the park means new genetics at the park to help with our breeding programs,” said Dan Brands, the park’s general curator in charge of the animals. “We’re always excited to participate in these national programs that allow us to ensure the ongoing survival of species worldwide.”
Konza joined giraffes Miya, Erin and Margie in the giraffe yard of the Wildlife Safari drive-thru on Thursday.
“And who doesn’t love new animals,” said Dan Van Slyke, the park’s executive director, “From baby cheetahs to the new coati in the Safari Village, a beautiful cape eland in the drive-thru, to a member of the giraffe family, people love these new animals and people love babies, so Konza will be a big hit at the park, as will his offspring.”
Konza comes to Winston from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas and was described as kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.