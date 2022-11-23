WINSTON — Wildlife Safari welcomed a new giraffe about three weeks ago and all three of the drive-thru safari park’s giraffes will soon be moving to their new barn.
The new barn, which will feature opportunities for people to interact with the giraffes, cost about $400,000, which was paid for by local donors and the M.J. Murdoch Charitable Trust. The funding arrived in February and the new barn’s construction is nearly complete.
“With this new facility, we’ll be able to keep more giraffes,” Dan Van Slyke, the park’s executive director, told The News-Review in May. “Right now, when giraffes are born, they are shipped off to other parks. With a new barn, they will be able to stay here at home. We hope to see 10 here in the future.”
At the bottom there will be 3 feet of woodchips to give the animals a soft surface and help absorb odors.
The newest giraffe is a one-and-a-half year old male named Raza, who arrived from Des Moines, Iowa. He joins Margie, a female, and Konza, a male.
“He’s very, very friendly,” Allison Trout, ungulate lead keeper at Wildlife Safari, said about Raza. “He’s fitting right in here.”
All three of Wildlife Safari’s giraffes are reticulated. The park hopes to breed them as part of a Species Survival Plan. The zoo may bring another male for Margie to mate with as she is almost at a breeding age.
The giraffes will also continue to grow to about 17 feet.
Since giraffes typically live in warmer climate, they don’t come out unless it’s warmer than 50 degrees Fahrenheit. But the new barn would allow for interactions even during colder weather and would be wheelchair accessible.
“It’s always nice having new additions park,” spokesperson Michael Burns said. “We’re always working on making things a little big better. Thankfully we have a lot of people in the community that are really excited about Wildlife Safari. They give a lot of donations toward the park or they’ll come out and help do fundraising of some sort.”
