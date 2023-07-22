DRAIN — A lot happens at the North Douglas County Fair.
It’s been continuously running for the past 101 years — even through the COVID-19 pandemic — and the number of events that takes place over the three days are numerous.
A fire show, live music, two parades, a cornhole tournament, a live magician, bouncy houses, minigolf, vendor booths, chainsaw art and an archery station all fit into a small lot behind the Mildred Whipple Public Library.
“This is where I want to be,” said Myndee Ferrill, who was the vice chairman of the event and helped to organize the fair. She was born and raised in Drain. “Because of the people, the community that comes together every year.”
A dome, made of triangular paintings by numerous local artists, was one of the main attractions at the fair on Friday night, when the fair began.
“The dome is awesome,” said Nathan Smith, who led the organization efforts of this year’s fair. “Every one of those panels is painted by a different artists and it’s absolutely amazing.”
Other art was on display at the fair as well — some of it being created in real-time.
“I’m a fan of chainsaws, a big fan of chainsaws,” said Brittny Hughes, a chainsaw artist from Yoncalla. “That’s my favorite tool in the whole world.”
She worked on creating chainsaw art out of pieces of wood during the fair Friday, while selling other items she had already made beforehand.
“I used to do forestry, and I’m used to running a big saw all day,” Hughes said. “After the coronavirus pandemic, all my work orders got pulled, and I had just gotten this little bitty saw for Christmas, so I started carving. And I couldn’t stop, it was just so much fun.”
For others, their own personal belongings became a canvas for artists to take over. Gabriel Springsnow was one of a few individuals who offered their cars to be painted as part of the fair.
“Why not?” Springsnow said. “It’s a car. It’ll die someday, so why not let it live a little?”
The North Douglas County Fair, located at 205 West A Ave. in Drain, will continue Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Events include a worship and church service, free kids art classes, beard and pie eating contests and logging games.
The Sunny Sky Boys will play hillbilly jazz, bluegrass & western swing at the fair on Sunday 7/23 from 12 - 2 pm. Y'all come!
