alert Northbound I-5 blocked by tractor-trailer rollover near Wolf Creek The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Jul 8, 2022 All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked after a tractor-trailer rollover crash at milepost 80 on Stage Pass near Wolf Creek.Oregon State Police and area fire personnel were on scene as of 10:50 a.m. Friday.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.
