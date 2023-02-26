aurora-1185464.jpg

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are shafts or curtains of colored light visible on occasion in the night sky. They are one of several astronomical phenomena called polar lights (aurora polaris).

 pixabay.com

If you’re searching for a unique travel experience and you don’t mind bundling up, the period from January to March is the best time to see one of nature’s most spectacular shows.

