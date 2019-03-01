Reedsport
Water main to be temporarily shut down
Crews from the City of Reedsport will make repairs to the water mainline on 22nd Street, south of Highway 101 on March 9.
These repairs require the water main to be temporarily shut down during the day. The shutdown will affect residents and businesses between 22nd and 18th Street on Elm, Dogwood, Cedar, Birch and Alder.
The interruption will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. but may extend longer depending on the conditions.
Information: Public Works Director John Stokes, 541-271-3603.
Douglas County
Landfill, five transfer sites reopen
Five transfer sites and the Roseburg landfill reopened Friday after closing during the storm.
Work crews cleared the roads and gained access to reopen the Yoncalla, Myrtle Creek, Glendale and Reedsport sites. The Oakland, Tiller, Camas Valley and Elkton sites are waiting for power to be restored. Crews are clearing the Glide and Canyonville sites.
Info: 541-440-4201
PORTLAND
Man gets 25 years in prison for raping girl
PORTLAND — A 42-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl after her mother gave her permission to stop by his Portland apartment to watch a movie was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Oregonian reports Demarcus Ramone James was a trusted adult in the girl’s life.
Investigators say the girl came home crying and said James had forced sexual acts on her.
James waived a jury trial in December and Multnomah County Circuit Judge Leslie Bottomly found him guilty of crimes including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and initiating a false police report.
James will be sentenced in April for throwing a cup of water at a district attorney after Bottomly read the verdict.
———
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
