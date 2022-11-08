OAKLAND — Community members are coming together from 6-10 p.m. Saturday to show their love, admiration and support for injured volunteer fire chief Bill Stearns at the Lamplighter Café.
“Bill was up at an area fire chiefs meeting when he tripped and fell about 15 feet onto a mezzanine,” said John Silva the board chair for the Oakland Rural Fire Department. “Bill suffered multiple injuries.”
As a long-time pillar of the community, Stearns is well-known throughout the Oakland area as the owner and proprietor of Stearns hardware, considered by many to be a hub of Oakland information, and as a lifelong member of Oakland volunteer fire services.
“Bill grew up in Oakland and attended K-12 here,” Silva said. “As a teen Bill joined the volunteer fire department and worked his way up the ranks. I can’t recall how long Bill has been chief, but it is definitely more than 20 years.”
Beyond the business and volunteering, Stearns is also well known for being a caring and concerned member of the Oakland community.
“I remember I had a leaking sink,” said Coral Haines, organizer of Saturday’s event. “I took some pictures and showed them to Bill. He told me I needed this and that and some plumber’s glue which fixed it right up, but then he called a few days later to make sure things worked. He really is a wonderful man.”
Since Stearns’ accident in June, the community has come together in an effort to maintain his business and property for his return.
“We truly live in such an amazing community,” Silva said. “Since Bill has been gone, volunteers have donated time to keeping his store open for the last four months. We have had people skilled in ordering come help and even had a professional paint mixer come down and show us how to do it so we could keep Bill’s paint shop going.”
A number of local contractors have also donated time, resources and manpower to prepare Stearns’ home for his arrival.
“With Bill’s injuries there were some modifications needed to be made to Bill’s home for when he gets back,” Silva said. “It is amazing how many people have come together to get his home ready.”
Tickets to Saturday’s event are $15 and are sold at Stearns Hardware, Barts Market or the Triple Oak Wine Vault.
“This Saturday there will be live music and dancing as well as an auction,” Silva said. “Plus, a community member donated more than 100 lbs. of tri-tip that will be served at the event as well.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com. 541-957-4217.
