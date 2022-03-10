Oakland High School sophomore Auria Vallotton will be representing her school at a statewide poetry competition this Friday.
Poetry Out Loud is a contest open to all Oregon high school students. The free program aims to encourage students to engage with American poetry through memorization and competitive performance. Auria is one of 11 high schoolers across the state to advance to compete in the state championship.
While Auria already loved poetry, she said she hadn't thought too much about reciting it. That was until her English teacher made an announcement about the competition before pointing to her.
"(She) said, 'I'm looking at you, Auria,'" Vallotton said. "That was got me really interested in it. I said maybe I should give it a shot and I did."
To prepare for the competition, Auria memorized three poems and the best way to convey the emotions of each poem through mannerisms, facial expressions and tone. Auria spent time standing in front of a mirror while reciting, paying attention to her physical presence during a recital — from raised eyebrows to the movement of her hands.
"It's like those actors who get themselves to cry on command. They tell themselves to think of something sad," Vallotton said. "It's kind of like that to get your headspace into the poem to truly understand it."
The three poems Vallotton selected to recite are: "Full Moon" by Elinor Wylie, "November Cotton Flower" by Jean Toomer and "On the Death of Emily Brontë" by Charlotte Brontë.
Outside of the competition, Vallotton enjoys writing her own poetry that contains a healthy dosage of angst and draws inspiration from gothic horror — think of Bram Stocker's "Dracula." Vallotton also loves reading short stories from Edgar Allen Poe and Ray Bradbury.
"I really like this opportunity at Poetry Out Loud for being able to cultivate my writing style by actually being able to teach myself to put myself into these emotions."
Judges for the competition will score each contestant on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, understanding of the poem and overall performance. The event is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission and other state arts agencies.
The contest will be held virtually. A livestream will be available through the art commission's Facebook page and YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
