An Oakland man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing someone he was familiar with, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The man, Sergio Zavala Castillo, 54, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Police began investigating the claims in May after the victim reported being sexually abused by Castillo, according to court documents.
The victim, who was a minor, said she had been abused several times over the course of a weekend.
Castillo initially told police he did nothing wrong, and agreed to a voluntary polygraph test at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Following the tests, Castillo told police that he had acted inappropriately with the victim.
First-degree rape falls under a Measure 11 crime that holds a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 75 months.
