An Oakland man turned himself in Saturday after reportedly beating his 81-year-old stepfather to death during a drunken rage at an adult assisted living facility near Oakland.
Anthony Catrell Wadley-Wright, 59, turned himself in and told Sutherlin police that he had struck his stepfather after the two got into a disagreement about the health of Wadley-Wright's mother, according to a court document.
The stepfather was transported by REACH air ambulance to from the Wilma Carrington Adult Foster Home on Brad Road — near Tyee — to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Those injuries reportedly included a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding, neck fractures, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
During an interview with investigating officers, Wadley-Wright admitted that he had begun drinking alcohol around 3 p.m. Friday, and he and his stepfather got into a heated argument about Wadley-Wright's mother's medical conditions. Some time between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, Wadley-Wright admitted to attacking his stepfather "in a drunken rage," the court document states. Wadley-Wright then reportedly called his girlfriend to let her know that he thought he had killed his stepfather.
Wadley-Wright was lodged in the Douglas County Jail. He was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Bail was set at $200,000.
Under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines, first-degree manslaughter carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
